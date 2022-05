Just 45% of Americans support a woman’s right to choose

According to a new Léger study on abortion rights in the United States, less than half of Americans (45%) support a woman’s right to choose in most or all situations. An additional 29% of respondents only support abortion rights in certain situations.

Of the respondents who support a woman’s right to choose in any or all situations, 68% are Democrat voters, while 23% vote Republican.

The poll also found that just 56% of Americans think Roe v. Wade should not be overturned.

A new Legér study on abortion rights in Canada found that 80% of Canadians are in favour of a woman’s right to choose.

