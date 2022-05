“The environment is the achilles heel of the CAQ government.”

Just 31% of Quebecers are satisfied with Legault’s record on the environment

According to a new Léger poll, just 31% of Quebecers say they are satisfied with the François Legault government’s record on the environment.

Unsurprisingly, young people aged 18–34 (22%) were the least likely age group showing satisfaction with the CAQ’s record on the environment, roughly half that of those 55+ (42%).

Québec Solidaire supporters were also the most dissatisfied, at 81%.

According to Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, ”the environment is the achilles heel of the CAQ government.”

“The fight against climate change is becoming a major issue, as in France or Australia in recent weeks.” —Jean-Marc Léger

L'environnement est le talon d'achille du gvt de la CAQ où seulement 31% se disent satisfaits de son bilan environnemental.



La lutte aux changements climatiques devient un enjeu majeur comme en France ou Australie au cours des dernières semaines.https://t.co/nIEz7fhYvN — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) May 28, 2022 Just 31% of Quebecers are satisfied with Legault’s record on the environment

Valérie Plante has repeatedly called on the Quebec government to increase public transport investment in Montreal to respond to the climate emergency.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.