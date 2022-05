J. Cole is coming back to Montreal, but this time around, don’t expect a concert. Basketball insider Shams Charania reports that the rapper has signed a deal with the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Scarborough Shooting Stars, who will play against the Montreal Alliance at the latter team’s home opener on Sunday, May 29.

Sources: J. Cole is signing contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars (@sss_cebl) in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the rap star's second consecutive year playing professionally. CEBL training camp began this week, with season opener on May 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2022 J. Cole will play basketball in Montreal next weekend.

This is not Cole’s first time playing pro ball. Last summer, the Dreamville head honcho played three games for the Rwandan-based franchise Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League.

J. Cole’s ties to the Scarborough Shooting Stars run deeper than you may think. The team was co-founded by Drake affiliate OVO Niko. Drake and Cole are longtime friends and collaborators, working together on tracks such as “Jodeci Freestyle” and the 2011 fan favourite “In the Morning.”

As a first-year team, the Scarborough Shooting Stars are sure to benefit graciously from the rapper’s inclusion on their inaugural roster.

The 2022 CEBL season begins on May 25. For more about the Montreal Alliance and to purchase tickets, please visit the team’s website.

