Is Quebec the most corrupt province in Canada? Quebecers seem to think so

According to a new study on corruption by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebecers believe that Quebec is the most corrupt province in Canada. A large majority of Quebecers believe that money laundering (78%), bribery (77%) and theft of public funds (75%) are problems in their province.

“Money laundering isn’t the only brand of corruption that Quebecers believe is widespread in their province. More than three-quarters of Quebecers say bribery of officials and theft of public funds are also problems in Quebec. In both cases, those are the highest proportion of any region in the country. Corruption is not a recent phenomenon there. In 2010, Maclean’s called the province the most corrupt in Canada on the cover of its magazine.” —Angus Reid Institute

