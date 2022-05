The last time Quebec saw inflation this high was in Jan. 1991.

The inflation rate in Quebec rose again in April, now 6.8%

According to the April update from the Institut de la statistique du Québec, the inflation rate in Quebec is currently 6.8%, up slightly from March. The last time Quebec saw inflation this high was in Jan. 1991, when the Consumer Price Index rose by 6.9%.

Some of the biggest increases from March to April were found in store-bought foods (9.2%, +1.3), restaurants (9.6%, +1.5) and fuel (32.2%, +5.5).

See the chart below for the inflation rate in Quebec over the last two years.

Source: Source : Statistics Canada and the Institut de la statistique du Québec

Quebec increased its minimum wage on May 1 by 5.5% to $14.25, now 1.3 percentage points below the current rate of inflation.

For the complete report, please visit the Institut de la statistique du Québec website.

