At the Montreal Climate Summit taking place at Marché Bonsecours today, Hydro-Québec announced a partnership with the City of Montreal to accelerate the decarbonization of city buildings.

Hydro-Québec made the announcement, stating their intention to “help implement best practices in electrification and energy efficiency.”

“The decarbonization of buildings is a major but unavoidable challenge. Of course, the city will play its role in supervising and accompanying the community, but it will not be able to achieve its targets without the collaboration of all. I am therefore particularly proud to announce this partnership, which will bring the immense expertise of our Crown corporation to the benefit of Montreal. I am sure that it will be a fruitful collaboration, which will allow us to accelerate the ecological transition.” —Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

Au Sommet @climat_montreal, nous avons annoncé un partenariat avec @MTL_Ville pour la décarbonation des bâtiments de la métropole au meilleur coût possible. Nous les aiderons à implanter des bonnes pratiques en électrification & efficacité énergétique.



👉 https://t.co/2ORmJjEUZm pic.twitter.com/yKoF0jzdc2 — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) May 3, 2022

