The Euphoria actress posted a live video of herself confronting the bouncer who denied her assistant entry.

In an Instagram live tonight, Euphoria co-star and model Hunter Schafer posted about transphobia at the German nightclub Silq, where her transgender assistant was denied entry.

The video shows a frustrated Schafer returning to Silq to confront the bouncer who allegedly discriminated against her friend. Check out a video of the live broadcast below.

hunter schafer going live just now calling out the bouncer who denied her assistant who is also a trans woman in düsseldorf, germany at a place called Silp



if you’re trans and live in this area or come across this establishment be safe pic.twitter.com/UXbeotNhZb — ♡🫧♡ crowdfunding 📌 (@gaydeidara) May 29, 2022 Hunter Schafer just called out a German nightclub for transphobia

In an Instagram story, Hunter Schafer calls out the Düsseldorf nightclub, tagging Silq directly, saying the club is “transphobic asf,” urging those watching to stay away from the place.

