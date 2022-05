Drake performed at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal last night

After Drake was spotted in Montreal at this weekend’s Metro Metro hip hop festival, the Toronto rapper came out as a surprise guest during Lil Baby’s headlining set on Saturday. The concert was Lil Baby’s first show in Canada, and what better way to celebrate such a milestone than with the country’s biggest rapper?

Drake was spotted on Friday night at Time Supper Club, the venue where he performed his first show ever, in 2008. Rumours quickly surfaced that he would join his “Girls Want Girls” collaborator onstage during Lil Baby’s first visit to the Great White North.

So you in Montreal @Drake 😍😍😍🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/UPNWHXhDyb — Britney & Nicki Fan (@BritneyNickiFan) May 21, 2022 Drake was spotted partying in Montreal on Friday.

DJ TallandSkiinny, who played at Metro Metro Festival on Saturday, confirmed the rapper’s presence at the festival, while suggesting that the Certified Lover Boy is on his “Worst Behavior.”

Drake just winked at me. — KoBAE Bryant (@TallandSkiinny) May 21, 2022 Drake is on his “Worst Behavior” in Montreal.

Metro Metro Festival continues today, with 50 Cent closing out the second edition of the three-night hip hop event.

