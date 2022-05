The creation of new green spaces, which will surround the future Sanaaq Centre, is a response to the deficit of parks on the west side of downtown.

Downtown Montreal is getting an $8.8M investment for new green spaces

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced an investment of $8.8-million to redevelop new green spaces surrounding the forthcoming Sanaaq community centre downtown.

The investment includes the development of 1,400 square-metres of new green spaces, new urban furniture, playgrounds and more.

“I am really proud of the project to redevelop and green the surroundings of the future Sanaaq centre, which will represent a major step forward in meeting the needs of residents of the Peter-McGill district. Reflected with the partners of the district, it will make it possible to respond concretely to the deficit of green spaces and parks in the west of the city centre.” —Valérie Plante

