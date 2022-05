“We are renewed with the symbols of our history.”

The new CF Montréal logo was unveiled at a press conference this morning, highlighting key elements of the team’s identity and history.

Photo by Paul Desbaillets

Following criticism from fans and partners (including a comparison between the snowflake logo and a certain body part), CF Montréal announced on May 5 that they would change the team logo in time for their 2023 season, just two years after the original branding change from the Montreal Impact.

