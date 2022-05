How well-versed are you in the legislation’s impact on CEGEP education, the healthcare system and Indigenous communities?

The new legislation, proposed to “respect the French language,” is set to update Bill 101. While many are arguing this is an attack on individual freedoms and the right to choose, others say it’s important to prop up French, which they argue is being spoken less and less in Quebec. If voted into law (as it is expected to), Bill 96 will be the most far-reaching language legislation in 40 years.

Below is a list of facts about Bill 96, that may (or may not) be true. Test your knowledge!

Bill 96: True or False?

1. Students entering a CEGEP will no longer be allowed to go to the CEGEP of their choice.

2. Doctors will no longer be able to speak any language other than French to their immigrant patients, six months after the immigrants arrive.

3. Email correspondence between staff and instructors at CEGEPs will be monitored to insure communication is only happening in French.

4. From now on, Denis Villeneuve will only be allowed to make films in French.

5. François Legault says he was inspired to create the legislation as his children only speak French and never learned English, and he wants it to be the same for everyone.

6. All postcards must be written in French.

7. Judges in all courts of law will speak only French.

8. Indigenous groups have been carefully consulted by the government and approve of the legislation.

9. The government is not going to use the Notwithstanding Clause, as they are sure this law will withstand the scrutiny of the courts and adheres to both the Canadian and Quebec charters of rights.

10. Over $100-million is being set aside for a new ministry of language to help make sure more people are speaking French. This was decided because all of the issues with Quebec hospitals have already been fixed.

ANSWERS

True: 1, 2, 3, 7.

False: 4, 5, 6, 8, 9. The first part of 10 is true, the second part is false.

For more on Bill 96, please click here.

