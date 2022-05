Arcade Fire play Saturday Night Live tonight, an episode that will be hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch. Arcade Fire launched their sixth album WE yesterday, while Benedict Cumberbatch is promoting his new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

S A T U R D A Y

Benedict Cumberbatch and @arcadefire! pic.twitter.com/IfRUQX6yZM — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2022

As Arcade Fire will be playing SNL for a fifth time tonight, a post last month referenced the Five-Timer’s Club jackets that hosts receive upon hosting for a fifth time.

Arcade Fire’s first ever Saturday Night Live performance was particularly memorable, in part because of lead singer Win Butler’s guitar smash at the end.

Last month, the Osheaga music festival announced that Arcade Fire would be taking over the Foo Fighters’ headlining time slot on Friday night of the festival this year. In a statement following the announcement, Arcade Fire said that they’re dedicating their set to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This article was originally published on April 17 and updated on May 7, 2022.

