Air Canada has just launched nonstop service from Montreal to Milan, Italy, with up to five weekly flights year-round. The new route is the only non-stop, year-round service from North America.

Flights between Montreal and Milan will take place on a 297-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft. There are three cabin types available: Economy, Premium Economy and Air Canada Signature Class. The nonstop service takes approximately eight hours.

Ciao Milano! We're celebrating the launch of our first-ever service between Montreal & the historic Italian city renowned for fashion & food. The new route is the only non-stop, year-round service from North America. @yulaeroport @CCICmontreal @MiAirports pic.twitter.com/xv9ShpQrbY — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 25, 2022

