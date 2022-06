The massive project includes 1,400 housing units, 20% of which will be social/affordable, a public school and other community and sports services.

Following the dissolution of the plan for Montreal to share a baseball team with Tampa Bay (ie. the Rays), necessitating a new baseball stadium, it’s been announced that 7,500 new condos, retail businesses and offices may go up on the federally owned land instead. The massive project proposes the building of “1,400 units for families, 20% social and affordable housing, a public school and other community, educational and sports services, notably aimed at families.”

The Bridge-Bonaventure plan was developed by Provencher_Roy, Fahey & Associés, Lemay, ACDF, Neuf Architectes, Cycle Capital, Groupe Devimco, Broccolini, Groupe Mach and COPRIM, in consultation with the city of Montreal. Today’s unveiling marks the start of “a consultative process.”

It is with great excitement that we announce today the beginning of a consultative process that will allow us to develop a key area at the gateway to Montreal's downtown core: the #BridgeBonaventure and Pointe-du-Moulin sector.



Major League Baseball vetoed the plan for Tampa Bay and Montreal to share a team — a plan that had been worked out over 2.5 years by Stephen Bronfman & co., the Quebec government and the Rays organization, who had been in a market for a new stadium. The long-discussed Downtown Montreal baseball stadium was once known projected to be named Labatt Park.

