In honour of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), Mayor Valérie Plante has announced an investment of $1.5-million in the new Holocaust Museum in Montreal.

The museum will move to its new location on St-Laurent Blvd in 2025.

“Each year, we remember those who lost their lives and put their lives on the line to save others. For over 40 years, the Montreal Holocaust Museum has been educating and raising awareness about the genocide of millions of Jews.” —Valérie Plante

