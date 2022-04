Chris Pine/Thandie Newton thriller All the Old Knives, Netflix coming of age movie Metal Lords, Kardashians on Disney Plus, a major movie dump on Crave and more.

New on Netflix

Metal Lords (new on Netflix)

It’s a rainy weekend and if you’re looking for something new on Netflix, Metal Lords (April 8) might just be the Saturday afternoon movie you need. For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote yourself to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods. Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out).

New on Prime Video

The Green Knight (new on Prime Video)

Premiering today on Prime Video is the return of everybody’s favourite Chris (Pine) with the new movie All the Old Knives. This thriller pits Pine and Thandie Newton as two CIA agents and ex-lovers who are brought back together years after a failed rescue attempt and forced to blur the lines between profession and passion.

One of last year’s indie darlings from A24, The Green Knight (April 9) hits Prime Video. Written by David Lowery and starring Dev Patel, the epic fantasy adventure is based on the timeless Arthurian legend. It tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.

New on Crave

A Black Lady Sketch Show (new on Crave)

The third season of the Emmy-nominated series A Black Lady Sketch Show (April 8) comes to Crave this week. Star and creator Robin Thede is back with her all-star cast that includes Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend, and will be joined this season by a massive lineup of guests, including Wanda Sykes, Ava DuVernay, David Alan Grier, Jay Pharoah, Wayne Brady and Jemele Hill.

It’s a big week for movies — good and bad — on Crave. On April 8, they’re adding Midway, Moulin Rouge, Never Let Me Go, Osmosis Jones, Inherent Vice and Wall Street, among others. Of that eclectic selection, we recommend P.T. Anderson’s psychedelic adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s Inherent Vice starring Joaquin Phoenix and Josh Brolin.

New on Disney Plus

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (new on Disney Plus)

Leaning hard into trash TV this week, reality fans can catch the season premiere of Kardashians next Thursday. This new series takes up where Keeping Up the Kardashians left off, dealing with the day-to-day of the billionaire family — the ups, the downs and everything in-between.

If you’re anything like me and you hate to love The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Disney Plus is indulging your worst impulses by launching a new special, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker. The special takes a deep look at Jen Shah’s alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme that preys on the elderly and the criminal charges that she faces.

Assuming you have better taste than me and have no interest in reality TV trash, you can also finally watch ​​It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S10–13) on Disney Plus starting on Thursday, April 14. If you’re a fan of the show and you’re not already watching their weekly podcast, you’re missing out.

New on CBC Gem

Around the World in 80 Days (new on CBC Gem)

This Sunday, April 10, you can stream the Canadian Screen Awards on the CBC Gem app. While unlikely to match the drama of this year’s Oscars, it could be a great opportunity to celebrate the best and brightest of Canadian TV, film and digital arts.

If you’re looking for something to watch with the family, a new animated adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days (April 8) by Jules Verne is available to stream on CBC Gem. It stars a colourful cast of animals and with voice work by David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Ibrahim Koma (OSS117: Red Alert in Africa).

