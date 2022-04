A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Russian Doll season 2 (new on Netflix)

If there’s one thing worth watching on Netflix this week, it’s the new season of Russian Doll (April 20). The uncomfortably prescient first season saw Natasha Lyonne caught in a time loop, forced to live the same day over and over again (something too many of us experienced one year later during the pandemic). The first season is perfectly contained, so it will be exciting to see how they stretch the formula into the second season.

New on Prime Video

Outer Range (new on Prime Video)

Starring Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher, Outer Range (April 15) is the latest new series from Prime Video. This new sci-fi series is described by one critic as “Yellowstone meets Lost” and re-imagines the strange drifter narrative with a science fiction twist. The series will run eight episodes, with two dropping every week. Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski and Imogen Poots co-star.

If you’re also paying for AMC+ along with your Prime subscription, new seasons of both Fear the Walking Dead (April 17) and Better Call Saul (April 18) also start back up this week.

New on Crave

Halloween Kills (new on Crave)

There’s not much on Crave this week, except Halloween Kills (the lacklustre follow-up to the new Halloween franchise reboot) and, assuming you are also paying for Starz, three Sharktopus movies. All four are streaming starting today. Halloween Kills also requires an HBO subscription.

New on Disney Plus

Stuck on You (new on Disney Plus)

Are you looking for a little nostalgia to pull you through this Easter weekend? Disney Plus is finally adding Stuck on You to their online catalogue, the Farrelly brothers’ unsung classic featuring Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear as conjoined twins. Stuck on You also has one of the greatest lines of dialogue in contemporary cinema, “I’m Cher bitch!” delivered by the queen herself.

There’s not much else to watch on Disney this week, except new episodes of Moon Knight (April 20) and How I Met Your Father (April 20).

New on Apple TV+

Roar (new Apple TV+)

Roar, a new anthology series of “darkly comic feminist fables” with a star-studded cast hits Apple TV on April 15. Blending magical realism with big important ideas, the series features (all in one-off episodes) Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Judy Davis, Daniel Day Kim, Allison Brie and Nick Kroll (among others). The series was created by Liz Flahive, a writer-producer best known for her work on Nurse Jackie and Glow.

Looking for something to watch with the whole family this weekend? Peanuts are back with a new special. Join Snoopy, Charlie Brown and all the gang for It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (April 15).

New on CBC Gem

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (new on CBC Gem)

It’s Earth Day this week, so why not catch the award-winning documentary Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (April 21). Filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal, Edward Burtynsky and Nicholas de Pencier travel to six continents and 20 countries to document the impact of humanity’s massive reengineering of the planet.

