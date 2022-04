A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Trivia Quest (new on Netflix)

The beginning of a new month means a lot of streaming drops! Netflix starts off the month with a new Judd Apatow comedy, The Bubble (April 1), about the cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise who attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantined at a posh hotel. This one has an all-star cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann and Keegan-Michael Key.

In an attempt to expand its reach and influence, Netflix is launching a new interactive daily series called Trivia Quest (April 1). Much like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, viewers will navigate a narrative experience and move the story forward by answering correctly.

If you’ve already binged all of Love Is Blind S2, there’s a new trashy reality show hitting Netflix on April 6. In The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, six different couples are on the verge of marriage, with one partner ready to get married while the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued, and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage or move on. There will be drama and, presumably, twists.

Lots of great movies are being added on April 1; Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 8 mile, Pride and Prejudice (2005), The Chronicles of Riddick, and Munich (among others). The much-maligned Cats is also hitting the platform on April Fools’ Day.

New on Prime Video

Moonfall (new on Prime Video)

Though produced in Montreal, Moonfall never hit theatres in Canada. For those longing to catch Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster adventure where astronauts try to stop the moon from falling and destroying Earth (for real), you can finally catch it on Prime Video starting today.

Lots of new movies are also hitting Prime Video on the 1st, including Traffic, Cape Fear, The Deer Hunter, Casino, Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Gosford Park, Do the Right Thing and Hail Caesar!

New on Crave

Night Raiders (new on Crave + HBO)

A big hit out of TIFF last year, Night Raiders starts streaming on Crave + HBO starting today. In a post-war future, a mother joins an underground band of vigilantes to try and rescue her daughter from a state-run institution. We interviewed director Danis Goulet back in October.

New on Apple TV+

Slow Horses (new on Apple TV+)

Apple TV continues its run of high profile original content as the first episode of Slow Horses launches on April 1. Gary Oldman stars in this spy series based on a popular book series about the band of British MI-5 agency’s spies who screw up their career and are sent to the “Slough House” to while away their days doing unimportant work.

New on Disney Plus

Books of Blood (new on Prime Video)

Based on books by Clive Barker, Books of Blood (April 1) is a 2020 American anthology horror film directed by Brannon Braga and co-written by Braga and Adam Simon. It originally aired on Hulu but is available to stream legally in Canada for the first time.

Looking for something to watch or rewatch? S1-S7 of Scandal start streaming on Disney Plus starting April 6. The popular show starring Kerry Washington is about Olivia Pope, a former media consultant to the President of the United States, starts her own crisis management firm. However, she soon realizes that her employees might be hiding darker secrets.

New on Criterion Channel

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion Channel starts off it’s new series with Beyond Blaxploitation, exploring the films that had one foot in exploitation and another in the avant-garde. Includes Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971), Shaft’s Big Score! (1972), Top of the Heap (1972), and Space Is the Place (1974) (among others).

John Ford fans will be happy to see a spotlight on the great American filmmaker’s early work. With a new documentary intro by critic Farran Smith Nehme, the section takes a look at the first two decades of Ford’s career. Features Four Sons (1928), Pilgrimage (1933), Judge Priest (1934), Steamboat Round the Bend (1935), Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) and Best Picture winner, How Green Was My Valley (1941).

It’s always worth checking out the official Criterion announcement for the month to cater to your own tastes, but among the other new additions to the platform this month: Bruno Dumont’s France, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, Blue Velvet, The Last Picture Show, Saving Face, and many more.

New on CBC Gem

Saint Narcisse (new on CBC Gem)

Master of transgressive underground cinema Bruce LaBruce’s latest film, Saint Narcisse starts streaming on CBC Gem starting April 1st. In 1972, 22 year old Dominic (Félix-Antoine Duval) has a fetish… for himself. That’s why discovering that he has a twin brother, raised in a remote monastery by a depraved priest, causes him major consternation. Fate brings the two young men back together again, and their fraternal relationship is torn between sex, revenge and redemption.

