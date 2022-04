What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Friday, April 1

Southwest Montreal pub l’Annexe St-Ambroise hosts its second consecutive Oyster Night, which coincides with the pub’s Quebec microbrew event. 5080 St-Ambroise, doors 4–11 p.m., oysters available 6–9 p.m. (while supplies last)

The OK LÀ festival of experimental music in Verdun begins today and runs through Sunday, featuring renowned local acts such as Sam Shalabi and Stephen O’Malley (performing at PHI Centre) as well as Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo.

Americans legends of downtempo indie rock Low play an all ages Montreal show at Théâtre Fairmount with openers Divide and Dissolve. 5240 Fairmount, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $27.89

Les Cowboys Fringants reassemble to play a big Montreal show at the Bell Centre on Saturday, with openers le Vent du nord. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $49–$67

Australian music legend Nick Cave and his longtime collaborator Warren Ellis are in Montreal for a pair of shows at Place des Arts this weekend, and while Saturday’s show is sold out, tickets remain for Sunday. 375 Ste-Catherine W., doors 7:15 p.m., show 8 p.m., $51.80–$174.51

Famous Montreal dive bar and concert venue Foufounes Electriques will be the site of the Punk Rock Flea Market and Loser Jamboree. Expect vendors selling clothing, posters, pins, patches, vinyl and skateboards, with drinks and coffee available onsite and, of course, a punk rock soundtrack. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

