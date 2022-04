“Digital Damage was made by outcasts for outcasts, to celebrate how badass we are!”

Montreal lyricist, singer, rapper and songwriter Emma Beko dropped the Digital Damage EP today, along with the video for its title track. The EP, which is the first part of a project that will conclude with another EP in the fall, features production by Da-P, CFCF, Day Hills and Beko’s “longtime accomplice” Beau Geste.

“The EP is an ode to not fitting in, to feeling isolated because of our trauma, but thriving through it and getting to know our true selves. Digital Damage was made by outcasts for outcasts, to celebrate how badass we are!” —Emma Beko

Watch the video for “Digital Damage” by Emma Beko below.

“Digital Damage” by Emma Beko

Emma Beko will be performing at the Metro Metro Festival in May.

For more on Emma Beko, please visit her linktree.

