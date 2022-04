Georges Laraque, citing “a good source,” says that the plan is for Price to play his first game of the season against the Islanders at the Bell Centre.

UPDATED April 13 Carey Price practised with the Montreal Canadiens in Columbus, Ohio this morning, as captured in the video below. This is his second road trip with the Habs this season, following last week’s stops in New Jersey and Toronto.

👋🏼 en direct de l'Ohio.



Oh, hi there from Ohio.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/eDiGAQlCeA — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 13, 2022 The Montreal Canadiens getting off the bus in Columbus.

With fellow Habs goalie Jake Allen out for the season following an injury during Saturday’s game in Toronto, it was rumoured that Price was going to start on Monday at the Bell Centre. That didn’t happen — the Canadiens recalled Cayden Primeau from Laval to be Sam Montembeault’s backup instead — and Price will not hit the ice in Columbus tonight. The latest news comes from former Habs enforcer Georges Laraque, who reported on 91.9FM this afternoon that Price will play against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Friday — barring any injuries or other setbacks.

Carey Price au travail à Brossard.

Dans ses magnifiques jambières 🔥



Et pour ceux qui, comme moi, s'y intéressent…Carey est de retour avec un bâton Warrior #CH pic.twitter.com/eOmNSW6zHM — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 11, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price in Brossard, April 11.

Habs Coach Martin St. Louis has been telling reporters for over a week now that Price will be back as soon as he says he’s ready, and whether or not Laraque is correct, it would appear as though that day is coming very soon. With the changes in the team’s cap space brought about by shifting Jonathan Drouin to LTIR status, the rumours of Price’s return this week became more concrete today. There are only nine games left in the season (including tonight’s game against the Blue Jackets).

On va juste mettre ça ici… 👋 Carey!



We'll just leave this here… 👋 Carey!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Vib8JLqWK9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 8, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price in Toronto

Last Friday, fellow Habs goalie Sam Montembeault said, “The guys are struggling to score on him. When he came back, the thing that impressed me most was that when guys are getting ready to shoot, they’re intimidated.”

Some real game situation work with Carey Price. Looks pretty sharp, gotta say. pic.twitter.com/K3VgTIIAwg — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 8, 2022

Sollicitation des genoux 101 pic.twitter.com/GT64ogShvk — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) April 7, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price in New Jersey, April 7

Un Carey Price encore très à l'aise devant son filet aujourd'hui #CH ⁦@RDSca⁩ pic.twitter.com/AdXHIxGYkP — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 6, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price practising with the Habs for the fifth time this season.

Ces deux-là.



The friendship we didn't know we needed.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Xwof14vrz6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2022 Price vs. Caufield

On April 4, following the taking of the team photo, Price joined the team at a rare Bell Centre practice, alongside fellow Habs goalies Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault. Teammates Allen, Brendan Gallagher and Coach Martin St. Louis all said post-practise that Price’s play is solid and a return before the end of the season is probable.

Carey Price en action. De retour à l'entraînement avec ses coéquipiers. #CH pic.twitter.com/9znvmlE4ov — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 4, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price with the Habs at the Bell Centre.

Rare entraînement à Montréal 🏟️



Rare practice the Bell Centre.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/okNhoLk0hl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 4, 2022 The Montreal Canadiens practised at the Bell Centre today following team photo day.

Price was sick over the last week of March with a bout of Hand, Foot and Mouth contracted from his children, but he reportedly trained on and off the ice in Brossard a couple of times during the Habs’ road trip last week (hence there being no cameras present).

3️⃣1️⃣ 👀 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cpIWBjsfXP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2022 “Looks like the good ol’ Carey Price we know.” —Joel Edmundson, March 21.

Carey sur la glace avec l'équipe. 🤗



Price with the group.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FWFktnDnmX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price practising with the Habs for the first time this season, March 19.

Carey Price semble de plus en plus à l'aise à l'entraînement!



Pourrait-il effectuer un retour au jeu dans les prochaines semaines? pic.twitter.com/bFKxcvyu4D — Hockey 360 (@hockey360) March 16, 2022

#Habs Price facing light shots from Tyler Pitlick. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/3bGR1At5KB — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 12, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price and Tyler Pitlick, March 12.

On March 9, Price was reportedly on the ice 45 minutes in a practice that included taking shots.

Carey Price semble de plus en plus à l'aise sur la patinoire! 💪



Pourrait-il être de retour au jeu prochainement? pic.twitter.com/dlzZD7k539 — Hockey 360 (@hockey360) March 9, 2022

According to a March 9 report by TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, Price wants to play in April and that is the objective at the moment. The Habs’ season ends on April 29.

Carey Price à l'entraînement. Crédit RDS pour les images. pic.twitter.com/lv1MHTt684 — JB Gagné (@gagnej_b) March 9, 2022 More video and analysis of Carey Price’s March 9 practice.

Des images de Carey Price, qui s'entraîne à Brossard. #CH @RDSca pic.twitter.com/r7un07HEMd — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 7, 2022 A comeback after two weeks off the ice, March 7.

Carey Price back on the Ice today still no word on a possible return date but he's looking good pic.twitter.com/4TrA5oMtkO — steve harper (@habsfan79sh) March 7, 2022 More video of Carey Price on the ice today.

March 7 was Price’s second documented skate since Feb. 8. According to the Canadiens organization, he was off the ice for the last week of February and first week of March.

Some video of #Habs Carey Price on the ice in Brossard earlier today pic.twitter.com/c2kNspO4cx — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 8, 2022

According to the team’s summary of Price’s Feb. 7 practice, Price skated with assistant athletic therapist Matthew Romano and did not take any shots (but he did make some shots, as seen in this RDS video).

Carey Price sur la patinoire, avec le thérapeute Matthew Romano #CH ⁦@RDSca⁩ pic.twitter.com/n0OvdINivb — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 7, 2022

Carey Price a patiné, a fait quelques déplacements et joué avec la rondelle pendant 20 minutes.



Il n'a pas affronté de tirs #CH ⁦@RDSca⁩ pic.twitter.com/6dXJ4uAB0M — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 7, 2022 With Montreal Canadiens assistant athletic therapist Matthew Romano Matthew Romano

On Feb. 4, Price skated alongside teammate Rem Pitlick while the rest of the Habs took an eight-day breather starting on Jan. 31.

Carey Price travaille fort pour revenir au jeu pic.twitter.com/mNVLEkei0Z — Entre 2 matCHs (@Entre2Matchs) February 4, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price and Rem Pitlick were the only Habs on the ice on Feb. 4, in the middle of the team’s eight-day break.

CH | Carey Price a patiné pendant environ 25 minutes ce matin! 👀 pic.twitter.com/bypQ0o6oRF — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 1, 2022 Carey Price practised for the first time since discussing his knee injury on Sunday.

The practice on Feb. 1 lasted approximately 25 minutes, 15 minutes on Jan. 30 and 10 minutes on Jan. 29.

Price was in attendance at back to back games at the Bell Centre on Jan. 29 and 30. Before the latter game he spoke to the media for the first time since July 7, revealing that it was unclear whether his knee would ever recover to the point where he could play again.

Carey Price is skating for the first time since mid-December. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSPzkN4dSi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2022 VIDEO: Carey Price practised on the ice on Saturday, for the first times since Dec. 16

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 16, Price practised three to four times per week, hitting the ice for 10 to 50 minutes per practice. On Dec. 16, he took shots from then-fellow-injured player Paul Byron, as seen in the videos below.

Carey Price sur la glace, avec Paul Byron #CH ⁦@RDSca⁩ pic.twitter.com/mg3LHMI9Kj — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) December 15, 2021 VIDEO: Carey Price and Paul Byron

Encore du progrès pour Carey Price, qui recevait des tirs de Paul Byron ce matin 👀@RDSca pic.twitter.com/mc62yqLbf7 — Hockey 360 (@hockey360) December 15, 2021 Saves!

Like Price, Byron faced a long recovery from a surgery in July, but Byron was out for six months following hip surgery. Price’s recovery from July 23 knee surgery (to repair a torn meniscus) was estimated to be significantly shorter. Price was back in Habs training camp by September and was due to play in the October season opener but opted to spend a month in the NHL players assistance program for mental health issues related to substance use. He returned to Montreal and began physical conditioning in the second week of November.

Carey avec Paul pic.twitter.com/rZrdbP86dh — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) December 15, 2021 VIDEO: Carey Price and Paul Byron

As shown in the videos below, Price followed up gear-less skate sessions in late November with a session in his full equipment and no-contact jersey on Dec. 8.

Carey Price was back on the ice today in full gear. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5Gzd92sdGs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 9, 2021 VIDEO: Carey Price in full gear again on Dec. 9

CH | Carey Price poursuit sa remise en forme 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/8D093sKMok — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 10, 2021 VIDEO: Carey Price on Dec. 10

Un entraînement de plus de 50 minutes pour Carey Price! pic.twitter.com/uSIDntl3oi — Entre 2 matCHs (@Entre2Matchs) December 10, 2021 A report on Friday’s skate.

Carey en équipement!



Full gear Carey!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RUzlw5hnJn — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2021 VIDEO: Carey Price on Dec. 8

Carey Price semble bien aller. J’ai mal aux genoux juste à regarder.

🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/dsnrmu35hC — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) December 8, 2021 VIDEO: “Carey Price seems to be doing well. My knees hurt just watching.”

This article was originally published on Dec. 8, 2021 and updated most recently on April 13, 2022. For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

