Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante spoke with the mayors of Ukraine today as part of a virtual Council of Europe meeting. Plante saluted the courage and resilience of the mayors, re-condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expressed the city’s solidarity with Ukraine.

“Today, I spoke with mayors from Ukraine on the occasion of a virtual meeting of the Council of Europe. The City of Montreal strongly condemns the Russian invasion and believes that the Ukrainian people have the right to live in peace and security.

“I would like to salute the courage and resilience of the mayors of Ukraine, who offer us a lesson in strength and tenacity. You are models for your people and for the whole world and we are wholeheartedly at your side.

“In the name of all Montrealers, I shared with the mayors our sincere and deep solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who will always be welcome in Montreal.”

—Valérie Plante