Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Premier of Quebec François Legault have just announced that a Moderna planned will be built in Montreal. Up to 100 million mRNA shots will be produced at the Montreal plant each year.

“I’m joining Premier François Legault and making an announcement on how we’ll keep Canadians healthy, strengthen Canada’s capacity to produce vaccines, and create jobs at the same time.” —Justin Trudeau

Live from Montreal: I'm joining Premier @FrancoisLegault and making an announcement on how we'll help keep Canadians healthy, strengthen Canada's capacity to produce vaccines, and create good jobs at the same time. Tune in here: https://t.co/WsDZyHA92u — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 29, 2022

