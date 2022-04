After months of therapy, physical rehabilitation, setbacks, training, solo skates and a return to team practice in March, Habs goalie Carey Price will finally suit up with the Montreal Canadiens when the team faces the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre. The news was confirmed in a post-practice press conference by Coach Martin St. Louis.

Price joined the Habs on their last two road trips, to New Jersey and Toronto last week and Columbus, Ohio this week. Reporters and teammates have noted that he’s been in top form in practices, which were longer and more intense than previous sessions, replicating realistic game scenarios.

Following Jake Allen’s injury mid-game in Toronto on Saturday night, Cayden Primeau was recalled from the Laval Rocket on Sunday to back up Sam Montembeault. St. Louis stated that this situation wouldn’t pressure Carey Price to play before he was ready, but a return this week was predicted by a number of insiders and observers, notably former Hab Georges Laraque.

Price has been in physical rehabilitation since November due to recurring knee swelling following surgery for a torn meniscus in July 2021.

