The Barr Brothers and Socalled headline Ukr-Aide: Benefit Concert for Ukraine, alt-J and Jack White in concert, Couchella for those in quarantine and more.

Friday, April 15

The Barr Brother and Socalled headline tonight’s Ukr-Aide: Benefit Concert for Ukraine at Mile End’s Ukrainian Federation, also featuring sets Dumai Dunai and Murmurosi. 5213 Hutchison, doors 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $37.18/$49.19 with $10 donation/$61.21 with $20 donation

alt-J co-headline Place Bell in Laval with Portugal. The Man, with openers Cherry Glazerr. 1950 Claude-Gagné, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $39–$117

For anyone stuck at home with COVID or kids or lazyness, California’s Coachella music festival presents Couchella. This year’s crazy lineup includes Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Fatboy Slim, Japanese Breakfast, Hot Chip, Spiritualized, Daniel Caesar, Richie Hawtin, Run the Jewels, the Avalanches, Jamie XX, Princess Nokia and Caribou.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) The first weekend of Coachella begins today. Note that the times are PT.

Saturday, April 16

Detroit garage rock revivalist and 21st century music icon Jack White is bringing his Supply Chain Issues tour to Place Bell in Laval, with openers July Talk. 1950 Claude-Gagné, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $39–$117

It’s the last weekend to catch Nayla Dabaji’s Documentaire en dérive at the MAI. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 12–6 p.m., free

Sunday, April 17

San Diego fuzz rock band the Schizophonics play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers les Envahisseurs and Positive ID. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $18.80

Chinatown’s minimalist tiki bar le Mal Nécessaire keeps its DJ nights going with Disco Sour, with special guest Shogo joining Bukya. 1106B St-Laurent, 8 p.m. till late

