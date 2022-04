The last weekend to catch A Section of Now at the CCA, the last Habs game of the season, Charlotte Cardin, LP and Pelada in concert and more.

A Section of Now at the CCA

Friday, April 30

American singer-songwriter LP is Montreal-adjacent tonight, playing Laval’s Place Bell with opener Nick Leng. 1950 Claude-Gagné, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $35–$69

Montreal indie pop artist (and Cult MTL‘s April cover star) Maryze is playing a pre-8-release party — with support from AWWFUL and Sisi Superstar, with a DJ set after her 10 p.m. performance — at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

The hockey season is coming to a close in Montreal at the Bell Centre tonight as the Habs (including Carey Price, FYI) face the #1 Eastern Conference team, the Florida Panthers. 1909 Avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7 p.m., $119–$559

Saturday, April 30

The fifth edition of Inchoo Bijoux’s Witch Please sale promises 25 local artisans selling their wares, “divinatory arts” practitioners and the launch of le Saint Motel selfie studio. 4000 St-Ambroise #278, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Montreal synth-punk duo Pelada are joining forces with Korea Town Acid and Honeydrip for a big Saturday night at PHI Centre. 315 St-Paul, 7 p.m., $17

Sunday, May 1

It’s the final weekend for the Canadian Centre for Architecture exhibition A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention, and the CCA is offering free admission for the final day. 1920 Baile, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free

It's the last weekend to catch our exhibition A Section of Now. This Sunday 1 May, entry to the CCA is free. Tours will be offered in French at 1pm and in English at 2:30pm.



As part of the Beethoven Mystique concert series, which pairs the Warhol Dervish string quartet with a contemporary-music artist to perform Beethoven’s last five string quartets at la Chapelle. Tonight’s guest is Montreal singer-songwriter Brad Barr. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $20/$15

While the first two nights of Charlotte Cardin’s four-night stand at MTelus (April 29 to May 2) are practically sold out, there are plenty of tickets left for the Sunday night show. Be prompt for the opening act, Zach Zoya. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $59–$203

