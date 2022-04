Mono, Blue Rodeo and Forester in concert, the CCA’s A Section of Now exhibition and more.

Japanese post-rockers Mono are in Montreal to play Théâtre Fairmount with openers Bing & Ruth. 5240 Parc, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $22/$25

L.A. electronic duo Forester are playing Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Ivytide. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $24.05

Blue Rodeo bring their Many a Mile tour to Montreal, playing a show at Place des Arts that was originally scheduled for Feb. 20. 175 Ste-Catherine W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $67.08–$87.88

NYC pop-rock band Laundry Day play Petit Campus with openers Miko. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $18.50

On now at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention is a multimedia exhibition that explores society with a focus on “expanding notions of family, property ownership, activism, work, technology and life cycles.” 1920 Baile, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. by reservation, $7–$10

