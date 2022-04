Spirit of the Beehive and Andy Shauf in concert, trivia nights, film screenings and art exhibitions.

Philadelphia electro-psych trio Spirit of the Beehive touches down in Montreal for a show at la Sala Rossa, with openers Deeper. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $22.26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (@spiritofthebeehive) Spirit of the Beehive promises to put sweat on the walls at la Sala Rossa.

Saskatchewan alt singer-songwriter Andy Shauf plays a previously postponed Montreal show at the Rialto Theatre tonight, with opener Yves Jarvis. 5723 Parc, doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $38.40

The Vision art-film screening series is back in action with la Lumiere Collective’s presentation of three 16mm films and three performances by Quebec filmmaker and performance artist Gaëlle Rouard. 7080 Alexandra #506, 7 p.m., $10–$50

Check out Geordie Theatre’s final online Trivia Night of the season, wherein teams of four to six will be prompted to answer questions about “basic science, world history, pop music, classic superheroes, Canadian Theatre and much more.” The event is a fundraiser for Geordie Theatre’s ongoing season. For more details and to register teams (individuals can be accommodated, too), please see the Geordie website. Online, 7–8:30 p.m., PWYC, suggested donation $20/person, $65 per group

L’Heure Mauve, the exhibition by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, continues at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Read more about the exhibition here. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $24/$16 for ages 21–30/6–20 free

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.