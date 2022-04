Aminé, Sarah MK and Ping Pong Go in concert, photographer JJ Levine in conversation at the McCord Museum and more.

Montreal “gamer jazz” band Ping Pong Go are launching their debut album at la Sala Rossa. For more about the band, please click here. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., free

Montreal photographer JJ Levine will be speaking at the McCord Museum in conjunction with his ongoing exhibition JJ Levine: Queer Photographs. 690 Sherbrooke W., 6 p.m., free with registration

Portland rapper Aminé brings The Best Tour Ever Tour to Montreal tonight, playing MTelus with opener MidWxst. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., $46–$117

Montreal R&B/soul singer Sarah MK launches her new album Wax & Gold at le Ministère. 4521 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $15

Village restaurant Keela is hosting a dinner show with drag queens Kitana and Kelly. 1237 Atateken (fka Amherst), shows at 6 and 8 p.m.

