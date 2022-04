Men I Trust, Teddy Swims and bbymutha in concert, A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction begins its run at the Centaur and more.

Centaur Theatre production A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction, by Miranda Rose Hall, directed by Rose Plotek, begins tonight and runs through May 15. 453 François-Xavier, 8 p.m. nightly, 2 p.m. shows on weekend, from $60

The twice postponed trio of Men I Trust shows with opener Tess Roby are going down at Corona this week, inshallah, beginning tonight. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $59–$90

Atlanta singer-songwriter Teddy Swims brings his Tough Love World Tour to Montreal, playing le Studio TD (fka l’Astral) with opener Fly by Midnight. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., $32–$67

Non-binary Tennessee rapper bbymutha plays le Belmont with opener Kindora. 4483 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $21.75

The Look Says It All, the debut solo exhibition by Montreal artist Dan Climan, continues at Galerie Youn till May 23. 384 St-Paul W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

