Li’l Andy launches The Complete Recordings of Hezekiah Procter, Opeth & Mastodon play Place Bell, Dan Climan’s vernissage and more.

Today Montreal country crooner Li’l Andy launches his album and novel The Complete Recordings of Hezekiah Procter at la Sala Rossa, with a performance by Li’l Andy as well as his old-time country persona Hezekiah Procter (accompanied by the Hash-House Serenaders). Read more about the project here. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $17.85

St. John’s, Newfoundland indie rock band the Burning Hell are playing l’Escogriffe with an acoustic set by Jeffrey Lewis. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $15.61

Metalheads will want to head to Laval tonight when Opeth and Mastodon kick off their North American tour Place Bell. 1950 Claude-Gagné, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $58/$95

Montreal artist Dan Climan launches his solo exhibition The Look Says It All at Galerie Youn. Read more about the artist and the exhibition here. 384 St-Paul W., 5–8 p.m.

Check out a roundtable and book/exhibition launch to mark the release of Sofian Audry’s Art in the Age of Machine Learning and Chris Salter’s Sensing Machines: How Sensors Shape our Everyday Life. 435 Beaubien W., #100 (livestreaming here)

