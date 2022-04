High Klassified, Actors and Empath in concert, National Canadian Film Day, 4/20 Karaoke and more.

Vancouver post-punk/new wave quartet Actors are in Montreal to play la Sala Rossa, with openers the City Gates and Non-Lieu. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $21.11

Philadelphia noise/punk band Empath play l’Escogriffe with openers Sunforger. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $18.80

Catch some Montreal hip hop talent at Ausgang Plaza, where DJ/producer High Klassified, trio Planet Giza and rapper Rowjay will perform as part of the Fréquences locales series. 6524 St-Hubert, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $21.52

To mark National Canadian Film Day, Westmount’s Victoria Hall is hosting a screening of Tracey Deer’s 2021 film Beans. For more on the many streaming events, TV screenings and free screenings in local cinemas, please visit the National Canadian Film Day website.

Proud Petit-Patrie dive bar Taverne Cobra hosts 420 Karaoke, offering a mic to stoned singers and some pretty sweet deals for $4.20. 6584 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free entry

