A screening of short films by Jean-Marc Vallée, Loving and Tempers in concert, celebrating the work of Little Burgundy author Mairuth Sarsfield and more.

A pair of early short films by late Montreal filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée — Les fleurs magiques and Les mots magiques — are screening at the Cinémathèque québécoise. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6:30 p.m., $12/$10

Loving, a lo-fi psych folk band from Victoria, B.C., are in Montreal tonight to play la Sala Rossa with openers Sipper. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $24.56

Also in Montreal tonight, NYC synth-pop duo Tempers play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Lesser Evil. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $18.80

PHI Foundation presents Revealing Narratives, an exhibition featuring the two most recent photo series by Stan Douglas, who will represent Canada at this year’s 59th Venice Biennale. 451 St-Jean, 12–7 p.m., free entry

Linda Leith Publishing is holding a gala celebration for Little Burgundy author Mairuth Sarsfield (1925–2013), whose 1993 novel No Crystal Stair has a brand new French translation. Also being celebrated tonight at Afromusée are the young Black Montreal writers whose work is included in Font magazine. 533 Ontario E., 6 p.m.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.