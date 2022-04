Colombian Montrealer Mateo performs live, filmmaker Émilie Serri discusses Damascus Dreams at the Cinémathèque, Art Souterrain showcases 40 local artists and more.

The documentary Damascus Dreams is screening at the Cinémathèque québécoise with Montreal filmmaker Émilie Serri present for a Q&A following the film. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6 p.m., $13/$11 seniors

Montreal-based Colombian singer-songwriter Mateo, who specializes in a progressive, electric take on Afro-Latin music, plays Théâtre Outremont. 1248 Bernard, 8 p.m., $23

Do not miss the Parachute exhibition at the McCord Museum, an exploration of the Montreal fashion brand that became an international sensation in the 1980s. 690 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $19/$17 seniors/$14 students

The Art Souterrain Festival, which showcases the work of 40 Montreal artists across six kilometres of the underground city network of malls and tunnels downtown, continues through June 30.

It’s Funny Juice Open Mic Night at the Diving Bell Social Club, with comics selected by FJ crew Tom Sin, Abby Stonehouse and Victoria Blair. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. sharp, $12.78

