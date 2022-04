Lil Tecca is playing M Telus, Thisquietarmy teases a new collab, Gazoline launches a Star Wars cantina project and more.

[POSTPONED!] Montreal trio Men I Trust have had to postpone three consecutive nights of gigs at Corona Theatre, once again. Originally scheduled for January, then moved to this week, the shows will now take place April 26–28.

NYC rapper Lil Tecca will be in Montreal tonight with his Tecca Loves You Tour, performing at M Telus with openers BabySantana, Bktherula and yvngxchris. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $47–$140

[POSTPONED!] Chicago art rock/garage pop band Pool Holograph, who were meant to play Bar le Ritz PDB with local experimental/chill band Totalement Sublime, have had to postpone due to COVID.

Tomorrow, Montreal band Gazoline are launching a project that Star Wars nerds will enjoy, and tonight they’re previewing it with a screening of Gazoline Live a la Cantina de Mos Eisley, directed by Ariel Poupart, an exhibition of masks created for the project and an afterparty at l’Escogriffe. 4467 St-Denis, doors 6 p.m.

Vague Lundi at Rockette Bar welcomes Houses of Worship, a new project uniting Montreal artists Thisquietarmy and Hellenia, in DJ mode. Expect ambient/drone, Spaghetti Western, obscure electronic, black/doom metal, post-punk, shoegaze, industrial, cold wave and more. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free/PWYC

This article was originally published at 8 a.m. and updated at 2:50 p.m.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.