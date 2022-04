“Éric Duhaime and the Conservatives are gaining ground by presenting themselves as the opposition to the relatively strict public health measures Quebec used to control the virus in recent waves of the pandemic.”

According to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute last month, the Quebec Conservative Party has more than doubled its support since January, from 9% to 19%. The Conservatives are tied with the Quebec Liberal Party in second place, after François Legault and Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), who currently have 33% support.

“Perhaps Éric Duhaime and the Conservatives are gaining ground by presenting themselves as the opposition to the relatively strict public health measures Quebec used to control the virus in recent waves of the pandemic. They do so in the face of a public who are more likely believe Legault and the CAQ government has done a good job than not on that matter. Three-in-five (59%) say the government has navigated the pandemic well; two-in-five disagree.” —Angus Reid Institute

The Angus Reid poll also found that 26% of CAQ voters in the 2018 election now say they will vote for the Quebec Conservative Party. 15% of past Parti Québécois voters also say the same, though the CAQ is responsible for a higher percentage of Quebecers, 28%, switching allegiances away from the PQ.

The same poll also found that the approval of Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade is half that of François Legault.

