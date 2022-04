The video shows what appears to be a patrol officer shoving a Black man into a cement block.

The SPVM has launched an investigation into an incident, captured on video and circulating on social media today, appearing to show abuse by two Montreal police officers. The video shows what appears to be a patrol officer shoving a Black man (who had been lying down in an alley) into a cement block.

This is the very reason why I launched the @RedCoalitionInc Watchdog program. @SPVM officers throwing what appears to be a homeless black man into a cement block caught on film.

Courtesy of @renzel514 & Le Syndicat BLM. @alainbabineau @cosimolarosa_la @BritHenriques @CityNewsMTL pic.twitter.com/Jks4mgJqww — Joel DeBellefeuille (@DealmakerJoel) April 29, 2022 The video shows what appears to be a patrol officer shoving a Black man into a cement block.

Following an analysis of the video by the SPVM, Montreal police announced that an investigation is underway.

“After the preliminary analysis of the facts surrounding the intervention which is currently circulating on social media and involving two patrol officers, the SPVM announces the launch of an investigation into this event. It will be entrusted to the Integrity and Professional Standards Branch.”

Après l’analyse préliminaire des faits entourant l’intervention qui circule présentement sur les médias sociaux et impliquant 2 patrouilleurs, le SPVM annonce la tenue d’une enquête sur cet événement. Elle sera confiée à la Direction de l’intégrité et des normes professionnelles. https://t.co/dLDeIxQMBu — Police Montréal (@SPVM) April 29, 2022 SPVM investigation follows video appearing to show abuse by two Montreal police officers

