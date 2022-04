Messing with hearts and minds across Quebec.

Canadian sports channel Sportsnet played a cruel April Fools’ Day joke on Quebecers this morning, when they announced that “after 26 years, the Quebec Nordiques are returning to the NHL.”

Among the thousands of comments on social media were countless variations of “That’s not funny,” and Habs haters using the opportunity to crap on the Canadiens.

There are unfortunately no real plans to bring the Nordiques back to the NHL, despite logic.

Happy April Fools. 😉 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2022 Sportsnet played a cruel April Fool’s Day joke on Quebec Nordiques fans

