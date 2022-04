Canadians have become increasingly more critical of companies overall.

According to a new reputation study by Léger, the most respected companies in Canada are Shoppers Drug Mart, Sony and Samsung.

1. Shoppers Drug Mart (Reputation Score: 73)

2. Sony (73)

3. Samsung (72)

4. Canadian Tire (71)

5. Interac (71)

6. Google (70)

7. Campbell (70)

8. Microsoft (69)

9. A&W (69)

10. Netflix (69)

Canadians have become more critical of companies overall, noted by an average decrease of 12 points on the reputation scale over the past 10 years.

“The challenge for companies will be to learn as much as they can about their stakeholders’ perceptions of them and look for ways to rebuild the relationships that have led to this decline in reputation. Canadians are open to feeling positive again, but what organizations do next will affect whether these one-time positive perceptions can be rekindled.” —Dave Scholz, Executive Vice-President, Léger

The same reputation study by Léger also found that the most reputable companies in Quebec are Jean Coutu, Google and IGA.

