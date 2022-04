The renowned artist will be in town for the first time to work on a St-Laurent Boulevard wall in conjunction with MURAL Fest.

American artist Shepard Fairey is coming to Montreal for the first time this summer to create a major mural on St-Laurent Boulevard as part of MURAL Fest, which runs from June 9 to 19. Fairey is best known for his OBEY Clothing brand, founded in 2001, which incorporated the OBEY Giant image he had created for stickers in 1989 and made it ubiquitous. In 2008, he also famously created Barack Obama’s HOPE campaign poster.

More details about Fairey’s participation in MURAL Fest 2022, revealed in a press release this morning, will be shared when the festival drops its complete programming on April 26. (Presumably, based on the embed below, it will be in conjunction with Station 16 gallery.)

