“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Rainfall warning issued for Montreal: expect up to 50 mm Thursday & Friday

The Weather Network has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, with up to 50 mm expected on Thursday and Friday.

According to the warning, “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.” Some low lying areas in Southern Quebec can also expect flooding due to the combination of rain and melting snow.

Stay safe out there.

04:48 EnvCanada ended #Weather statement #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) April 6, 2022 Rainfall warning issued for Montreal: expect up to 50 mm Thursday & Friday

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.