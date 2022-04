Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau announced in a press conference this afternoon that the province is extending the mask mandate for indoor public places and public transit until at least mid-May. Quebec officials previously announced the end of masks across the province at the end of April, and early May for public transit.

This week, hospitalizations due the pandemic reached their highest point since mid-February. Nearly 11,000 health care workers are absent from the system due to illness or isolation, and there are 2,405 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 88 of which are in the ICU.

En date du 20 avril, voici la situation au Québec: Quebec extends mask mandate till at least mid-May

