According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebec is the province most looking forward to the removal of pandemic restrictions.

The results found that just 28% of people in Quebec believe the removal of pandemic restrictions is happening too soon, while 72% believe it’s happening at either the right time (44%) or too slowly (28%).

“While Quebec removed nearly all other pandemic-related restrictions on March 12, it plans to keep mandatory masking in place until at least mid-April. Ontario will remove most mask requirements by March 21, with the remaining public health orders removed by April 27. In British Columbia, the mask mandate for low-risk indoor public spaces was lifted last week, while the province’s vaccine passport system will end on April 8. The Atlantic provinces are each planning to lift restrictions in phases.”

The province least looking forward to the removal of restrictions is Manitoba, where 44% believe it’s happening too quickly.

“Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken a head start: in those two provinces, nearly all public health restrictions have been lifted as of the beginning of March. Manitoba is set to follow by March 15.” —Angus Reid Institute

Overall, approximately 1 in 3 Canadians (36%) believe the removal of restrictions in their province is happening too soon.

This article was originally published on a March 15, and updated on April 5, 2022.

