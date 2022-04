This morning, Noovo Info reported that a Quebec government website for the Lafontaine tunnel was linking to a site selling Viagra and Cialis pills. The Ministry of Transportation has since corrected the error, but has not comment or reply to Noovo Info’s calls.

This incident comes just four days after a Quebec government pandemic tweet linked to a porn website, forcing the health ministry to post a retraction and quasi-apology.

It would seem that at least a couple of provincial government officials — who may or may not be treating erectile dysfunction, and have a penchant for “femdom feet worship” — are feeling the full effects of springtime at work.

