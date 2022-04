Montreal-based internet service provider oxio is the first ISP in Canada to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option. The company announced that it now accepts online bill payments through Coinbase Commerce, a platform that enables merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments in a fully decentralized way.

“As the first independent digital ISP in Canada, it was obvious for oxio to offer its customers a payment method built for the people of the internet. Canadians are more and more interested in cryptocurrency and we are happy to offer them a way to pay their bills with their preferred cryptocurrency; whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or others.” —Marc-André Campagna, oxio CEO & co-founder

According to oxio, nearly 32% of millennials have purchased cryptocurrency, so offering a crypto payment option was a logical move given the demographic makeup of their clientele.

