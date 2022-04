Blockbusters are back with a vengeance in April, heralding a fresh period for filmgoing. Marvel’s much delayed Morbius (April 1), starring Jared Leto as the vampire doctor, finally sees the light of day — read our review here. On April 8, there’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as well as Ambulance, a non-Transformers project by maestro of maximalism Michael Bay, starring Taylor Swift’s ex, Jake Gyllenhaal — read our Ambulance review here. And a Johnny Depp-less Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits the big screen on April 14.

Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (New movies to watch in April)

The movie you should be most excited to watch on the big screen, though, is Everything Everywhere All at Once (April 8). A groundbreaking and mind-bending film starring Michelle Yeoh as an aging Chinese immigrant facing down the worst day of her life, whose entire universe suddenly opens up to the infinite possibilities of the multiverse. From the makers of Swiss Army Man (aka the farting corpse film), Everything Everywhere All at Once is hilarious, heartfelt and completely bonkers; a future cult classic in the making. (Read our review here.)

The Northman (New movies to watch in April)

Thanks to his bizarre and subversive genre films The Witch and The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers has amassed a fiendish following. The Northman (April 22), his latest starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe, takes us back on an epic quest as a Viking prince sets out to avenge his father’s murder.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (New movies to watch in April)

For more arthouse fare, we have the latest film from Jacques Audiard (The Sisters Brothers and A Prophet); Les Olympiades (April 15) is the story of four students who become friends and lovers. Documentary fans can check out Damascus Dreams (April 11), a reimagined coming-of-age story that follows a filmmaker’s journey to her inaccessible homeland. In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (April 22), Nicolas Cage plays a version of himself as a creatively unfulfilled actor facing financial ruin who must accept a $1-million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan.

Beans, screening at les Rendez-vous Québec cinéma

The Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma is back in person with the 40th edition (April 20–30). The annual spotlight on Quebec cinema will feature some of the major highlights from last year, including Brain Freeze, Souterrain, Aline, Maria Chapdelaine and Beans. It will also feature many world premieres, including the opening night’s Noémie dit oui. Many (but not all) films will also be available to stream online.

Celebrating its first anniversary, Cinéma Public is launching a new program, Les insomniacs. The Friday night screening series “gives free rein to our whimsical instincts and desires, presenting wild and uncompromising films for the most daring movie lovers.” The program features Tampopo, Carnival of Souls, Trouble Every Day, Eraserhead and the Quebec premiere of Dasha Nekrasova’s The Scary of Sixty-First.

The Scary of Sixty-First (New movies to watch in April)

Other big cinematic events this month? There are retrospectives for Miklós Jancsó and Rock Demers at the Cinémathèque Québécoise. Cinéma Moderne will also be doing some retrospective screenings of Chungking Express, Adoption, Vive L’Amour and a spotlight on contemporary Ukrainian cinema with The Earth Is Blue as an Orange. ■

