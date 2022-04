The amendment to the bylaw will come into effect by the end of 2022.

Montreal votes in favour of allowing dogs on leashes in the metro

Following a proposal by opposition party Ensemble Montreal, and an SPCA petition that got 17,000 signatures, Montreal city council has unanimously voted in favour of allowing dogs on leashes into the metro system.

Currently, the STM rules state that all pets must be kept in closed carriers, aside from guide dogs for the visually impaired.

The amendment to the bylaw is due to come into effect by the end of 2022, allowing the STM time to establish parameters. Keeping in mind clientele who may have dog allergies or phobias, the STM may choose to restrict dogs to certain times of day, or to designated metro cars.

