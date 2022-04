“Between the lockdowns, the ceilings collapsing and, mostly, the fact that we’re getting evicted from our space, we’ve had to decide that it is the end of this adventure.”

Following an eviction notice, the co-op that ran le Cagibi will be closing their space on St-Laurent in Little Italy this spring. Cagibi was originally located down the street at the corner of St-Viateur in Mile End but were tossed out of the space in 2018 by infamous Montreal landlords Shiller Lavy. The smaller Little Italy location suffered in recent years due to the pandemic and structural damage.

Cagibi will remain open during regular hours for a few weeks, and welcomes patronage and assistance with upcoming events. They released the statement below on social media.

“These last years have been rough for the Cagibi, for queer spaces and for social economy. We’re very sad to tell you that we will definitely close this spring. Between the lockdowns, the ceilings collapsing and, mostly, the fact that we’re getting evicted from our space, we’ve had to decide that it is the end of this adventure. “We have maintained this project, which was one of the last autonomous spaces to have survived the last two years, as long as we could. We thank you so much for being there with us, and during the next weeks, we will still be open for the events that were already scheduled, to which we hope you will participate so that our goodbyes end on a loving note!”

For more on Cabigi, please visit their website.

