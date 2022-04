Montreal and Ottawa are the only cities in Canada where a majority of residents admire the architecture that surrounds them.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, people living in Montreal are the most likely in Canada to enjoy their architectural surroundings. 3 in 5 (58%) Montreal residents say they admire the architecture where they live. In second place is Ottawa, where 55% of residents say the same.

“Ottawa and Montreal stand apart for the higher grades each city gets from their residents. Ottawa residents have the federal buildings which provide a unique look. For Montreal, there is a legacy of design excellence codified with a bureau de design and the 2030 Agenda for Quality and Exemplarity in Design and Architecture, which sets a high bar for projects in the city.” —Angus Reid Institute

Residents of Edmonton, Calgary and the Toronto suburbs are the least likely to appreciate their architectural surroundings, with only 38% saying they admire the architecture where they live.

Montrealers are also the most likely to be satisfied with the way development decisions are happening in their city.

“Dissatisfaction is more prevalent than satisfaction for most of Canada’s major cities. The exceptions are Edmonton – where there are equal numbers offering thumbs up and down – Montreal and the Toronto suburbs, where, notably, there is greater satisfaction than the core neighbourhoods of Toronto.” —Angus Reid Institute

