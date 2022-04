“Montreal mourns the loss of this great man. Thanks for everything, Guy.”

UPDATED 11:08 a.m. Quebecers, Habs fans and the hockey world at large are in mourning following the death of Guy Lafleur, who has passed away at the age of 70 following a three-year battle with lung cancer.

🎥: @b0undless pic.twitter.com/xGP7DYPMkj — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 22, 2022

On March 3, the Montreal Canadiens issued a statement on behalf of Lafleur’s family thanking Habs fans for their support and empathy. On April 19, the organization asked for privacy regarding Lafleur during this difficult time.

The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70.



Rest in peace, Guy. 🕊️❤️https://t.co/vEqp39p0KL — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 22, 2022 The Montreal Canadiens organization is in mourning today.

Lafleur played with the Habs from 1971 till 1985, winning the Stanley Cup with the team five times. Following three years of retirement, Lafleur was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and returned to the NHL to play with the New York Rangers and the Quebec Nordiques. He retired again in 1991.

Lafleur was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, and though he went into remission following surgery, the cancer returned in late 2020. In October 2021, during his last public appearance when his number 4 was retired by the QMJHL’s Quebec Ramparts team, Lafleur compared his cancer battle to playing “the match of his life.”

The office of Quebec Premier François Legault has reportedly offered a state funeral to the Lafleur family. Legault is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed their condolences.

“It is with sadness that I learned the news of the death of Guy Lafleur. Having won 5 Stanley Cups, this hockey legend was one of the best players in the history of the Canadiens and the NHL. Montreal mourns the loss of this great man. Thanks for everything, Guy.” —Valérie Plante

C’est avec tristesse que j’ai appris la nouvelle du décès de Guy Lafleur. Ayant remporté 5 Coupes Stanley, cette légende du hockey était l’un des meilleurs joueurs dans l’histoire des Canadiens et de la LNH. Montréal pleure la perte de ce grand homme. Merci pour tout, Guy. pic.twitter.com/62W3z5SYwH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 22, 2022 Guy Lafleur, “le démon blond”

Guy Lafleur, or “The Flower,” was unlike anyone else on the ice. His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 22, 2022 RIP Guy Lafleur

This article was originally published at 8:35 a.m. and updated most recently at 11:08 a.m.

